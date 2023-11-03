Ukraine fights pessimism in offices and Russia on the battlefield

Kiev/Moscow, Nov 3 (EFE). – Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky expressed confidence in victory against Russia after Armed Forces Commander-in-Chief Valerii Zaluzhnyi assured that the war is at a stalemate that the Kremlin can take advantage of.

“I have confidence in you – just like on February 24. I am confident that Ukraine will definitely win. Have confidence in yourselves. I am proud of everyone who is fighting for Ukraine,” Zelensky said in his daily televised address.

The statements of Zaluzhnyi, the most respected senior official among the Ukrainian people, have caused a political earthquake in Kiev, where, according to some Western media such as Time magazine, doubts seem to be spreading, especially after the counteroffensive launched on June 4 stagnated.

This also coincides with the powerful Russian offensive in the heart of Donbass and the eastern region of Kharkiv, and the resumption of massive missile and drone attacks against civilian and military infrastructure on the eve of winter.

Victory, the only war cry

The head of the National Security and Defense Council, Oleksi Danilov, on Friday echoed Zaluzhny’s words that the Ukrainian army must gain a technological edge in the face of Russian military superiority, especially in the air.

In statements to Radio Libertad, Danilov said he agreed with Zaluzhny and believed that new approaches are needed.

He also stressed that Western weapons are slowly arriving in Kiev, while Russia has already turned to Iran and North Korea, from which, according to South Korean sources, it could have already received a million projectiles and even ballistic missiles.

At the same time, he denied that pessimism had taken hold of the Ukrainian authorities and his generalship.

“I know all the members of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief’s staff meeting. I can say that I don’t know anyone who doesn’t believe in our victory,” he said.

Long-term Western commitment

The White House asserted that the Supreme Commander’s remarks demonstrate the importance of continuing to support Ukraine.

“It would make it a lot easier for us to do that if Congress would pass the supplemental funding that supports Ukraine,” said National Security Council spokesman John Kirby.

In the same vein, General Christian Freuding, planning director of the German Ministry of Defense, reaffirmed the country’s commitment to Ukraine.

“One thing is clear: military support of Ukraine is our task until the end of this decade and afterwards. Our budget planning provides for funds until 2032 which is a proof of our determination,” he said.

The day before, Germany guaranteed a new shipment of weapons to Kyiv, which includes armored vehicles and IRIS-T air defense systems, although not the long-awaited Taurus.

In this regard, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmitry Kuleba stressed on Friday that Berlin still needs more time to send the long-range missiles.

The rearguard is also fighting

In fact, according to satellite images, Russia has significantly increased the production rate of its arms industry, from helicopters to drones and guided missiles.

After it was confirmed that 6% of GDP will be spent on defense in 2024, the Western press reported the activation of work at the Kazan, Ural and Irkutsk aircraft plants, the missile factory in Dubna, north of Moscow, and the drone factories in Kronstadt and Izhevsk.

In response, the United States on Thursday announced sanctions against individuals and companies from China, Turkey and the United Arab Emirates that provide technology and equipment to the “Russian war machine.”

In a related development, the Ukrainian Ministry of Defense announced Friday that it has simplified the quality controls required of arms manufacturers in order to speed up the process of supplying the armed forces.

Under the new rules, for example, manufacturers will no longer have to subject their products to the six-month to one-year period previously required to ensure their safe storage.EFE

mos-mg/mcd