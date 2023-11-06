Chinese President Xi Jinping meets with Cuban PM in Beijing

Beijing, Nov 6 (EFE).- Chinese President Xi Jinping met with Cuban Prime Minister Manuel Marrero on Monday in Beijing, the state-run media said.

Marrero began his eight-day China trip on Nov. 2, starting his journey in the eastern metropolis of Shanghai.

He attended the 6th China International Import Expo over the weekend in Shanghai and met with his Chinese counterpart, Li Qiang.

Li lauded the “special” and “unbreakable” ties between the two nations, emphasizing that their relationship had consistently grown stronger, China’s State Council Information Office said in a press release.

“China will, as always, support Cuba’s efforts to safeguard its sovereignty and its just cause of opposing foreign interference,” Li said.

He called for greater collaboration in areas such as new energy, biomedicine, agriculture, tourism, and the digital economy, aimed at delivering tangible benefits to both nations.

According to the information office, Marrero affirmed Cuba’s firm commitment to the one-China principle and expressed a willingness to enhance the exchange of governance experiences and deepen mutually beneficial cooperation across various sectors.

It marks Marrero’s first official visit to China since assuming office as prime minister in 2019. The trip adds to a series of significant high-level exchanges between China and Cuba over the past year.

Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel Bermudez visited China In November last year.

In September, Li Xi, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and special representative of President Xi Jinping, attended the G77+China Summit in Havana, the capital of Cuba.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin told reporters last week that the high-profile exchanges are significant in terms of implementing the important common understanding and further deepening bilateral ties.

“China and Cuba are good friends on a shared journey and comrades with a shared vision,” the spokesman said.

The spokesperson said China was ready to work with Cuba and take Marrero’s visit as an opportunity to deepen the friendly relationship between the two countries and jointly build a China-Cuba community with a shared future. EFE

lcl-ssk