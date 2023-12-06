3 Palestinians die in West Bank clashes with Israeli forces

Jerusalem, Dec 6 (EFE).- Three Palestinians, including a 16-year-old, died during clashes with Israeli troops in the northern West Bank on Wednesday morning.

The three fatalities mean 472 Palestinians have died in the occupied territory this year, the deadliest in the West Bank since 2002, at the height of the Second Intifada uprising.

The Palestinian National Authority’s (PNA) Ministry of Health confirmed the deaths of Mazen Muhamad Zahran, 23, Obadia Imad Khaled Bani Odeh, 16, and Abel Naser Mustafa Al Riahi, 24.

The official Palestinian news agency WAFA said the deaths came during clashes between local youths and Israeli troops that were triggered by army military operations.

Relatives and friends mourn around the body of a Palestinian killed in clashes after an Israeli raid in the Al Farea refugee camp, during a funeral in the West Bank city of Tubas, 06 December 2023. EFE/EPA/ALAA BADARNEH

At least 15 other Palestinians suffered gunshot wounds during the clashes, WAFA reported.

The Israeli army confirmed operations in different parts of the occupied West Bank and clashed with Palestinians who threw explosive devices at them.

The army said that it had found and destroyed two tunnel openings in the northern West Bank city of Jenin during an extensive military raid that culminated in the arrest of 10 Palestinians.

“Forces arrested 10 wanted persons suspected of involvement in terrorist activities, located and destroyed two subway shafts and three weapons manufacturing sites,” a spokesman said.

Mourners carry the body of a Palestinian killed in clashes after an Israeli raid in the Al Farea refugee camp, during his funeral in the West Bank city of Tubas, 06 December 2023. EFE/EPA/ALAA BADARNEH

“The forces located and confiscated 10 weapons, dozens of improvised explosive devices, thousands of shekels in terrorist funds, ammunition and military equipment,” the military statement added.

During the raid there were “exchanges of fire and explosives were thrown at the troops, who responded with gunfire”. One soldier was lightly wounded and was transferred to a hospital for medical care.

This year is the bloodiest in the West Bank in over two decades.

Most of the Palestinians killed this year have died in armed clashes with Israeli troops.

The situation worsened in the wake of Israel’s campaign against the Islamist group Hamas in Gaza, which broke out on Oct. 7.

Since then, 264 West Bank Palestinians (including more than 65 minors) have died in violent circumstances, nine of them from settler attacks, including one child.

Since the Gaza conflict began, Israel has further intensified its military interventions in the West Bank and has arrested more than 3,200 Palestinians, according to the Palestinian Prisoners Club. EFE

pd/ks