Four wounded in shooting in Brussels shopping area

Brussels, Dec 6 (EFE). – Four people were injured, one seriously, in a shooting in a central shopping area of Brussels on Wednesday, Belgian police informed.

The mayor of Ixelles, environmentalist Christos Doulkeridis, said that the shooting was part of an “urban gang scenario”, and several judicial sources confirmed that the possibility of a drug-related hit had not been ruled out.

The shooting occurred at around 7:30 pm local time on Avenue de la Toison d’Or, according to a spokesman for the Brussels-Capital/Ixelles police, who told local media that the life of one of the four injured was “in danger.”

Immediately after the events, agents established “a security perimeter” in the area, but “the perpetrator or perpetrators of the shooting were no longer at the scene when the police arrived,”spokeswoman Ilse Van de Keere explained.

Several police teams and ambulances went to the scene in the municipality of Ixelles, as confirmed by EFE, which witnessed how the area was cordoned off and evacuated by agents who took statements from several witnesses at the scene.

The owner of a restaurant located in the Toison d’Or shopping center told the newspaper “Le Soir” what he was told by several people who took refuge in his restaurant immediately after the shooting, including a tourist who was wounded in the leg.

According to this story, the perpetrator of the events was a man who shot several times.The owner of the restaurant assured that the security cameras of the shopping center filmed the events. EFE

cat-drs/mcd