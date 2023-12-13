Pope Francis wants to be buried in Rome, not Vatican City

Vatican City, Dec 13 (EFE).- Pope Francis has revealed he will not be buried in the Vatican grottoes like the rest of the pontiffs but in a Roman basilica.

The pope said in an interview with the Mexican news portal, Nmas, on Tuesday that a place has been prepared at the Papal Basilica of Saint Mary Major in Rome which he visits frequently.

The Spanish newspaper ABC said Francis had personally selected the place where his tomb would be, a chapel in the left nave of the basilica.

Until a few months ago, the chapel was used as a warehouse for chandeliers.

The pope said he went to the Basilica of Saint Mary every Sunday and felt a “great connection” there.

He also said that he would like his funeral to be simple like his predecessor, Benedict XIV.

Everything is ready for when it is necessary, but the pope is in no hurry to use it, ABC said.

Francis, who was hospitalized recently due to bronchitis, said his health has improved and that he feels “quite well.”

On his resignation, the pope said he has not thought about it and will do so “when the lord wants.” EFE

