Pakistan’s army chief seeks US cooperation to fight rising terrorism

Islamabad, Dec 15 (EFE).- Pakistan Army Chief General Asim Munir has sought cooperation from the United States to fight the rising terrorism situation in his country.

The Pakistani general in on his first visit to the US as the chief of the Pakistani armed forces.

According to the media wing of the Pakistani army, he met with civil and military officials, including Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Defense Secretary Llyod Austin, to discuss bilateral interests, global and regional security issues, and ongoing conflicts.

In a press statement released on Friday, the army said the two sides agreed to continue exploring potential avenues for bilateral collaboration in pursuit of shared interests.

“Counterterrorism cooperation and defense collaboration were identified as core areas of cooperation,” the army said.

Munir’s visit coincides with a sharp rise in terrorism-related incidents in Pakistan, particularly in the bordering provinces of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan near Afghanistan.

The Pakistani government has repeatedly accused the Afghan Taliban of not addressing its concerns regarding the alleged safe havens in Afghanistan for members of Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP).

US State Department Spokesperson Matthew Miller responded to media inquiries regarding the possibility of the US drone strikes against militant hideouts inside Afghanistan and if this option would be a topic of discussion during Munir’s meetings in Washington.

“We look forward to partnering with the Pakistani government on regional security and defense cooperation,” Miller told reporters. We have taken a number of steps to partner with them this year on anti-terrorism activities.”

After Austin met with Munir on Wednesday, the Pentagon said in a brief statement that they “discussed recent regional security developments and potential areas for bilateral defense cooperation.”

According to the army statement, Munir emphasized the importance of understanding each other’s perspectives on regional security issues and developments impacting strategic stability in South Asia.

Last week, US Special Representative for Afghanistan Thomas West reaffirmed Washington’s commitment to stand alongside Pakistan in its ongoing fight against terrorism and the challenges posed by the Pakistani Taliban militants.

Munir is considered the de facto Pakistan chief executive with no elected government in place.

His visit to the US is strategically significant as both countries navigate a challenging phase in their ties, particularly in the aftermath of the withdrawal of US-led forces from Afghanistan in 2021.

The already strained ties were further complicated by then Prime Minister Imran Khan’s accusations that the US conspired to remove him from power in 2022, contributing to a negative trajectory in bilateral relations, according to experts. EFE

