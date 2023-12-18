Kyiv opens criminal case after ‘bug’ found in office linked to military chief

Kyiv, Dec 18 (EFE).- Ukraine’s Security Service (SBU) has opened criminal proceedings after a “technical device” was found in a “potential deployment location” set up for the commander-in-chief of the country’s armed forces, General Valerii Zaluzhnyi.

Local media have described the object as a bug or wiretapping device used for gathering information.

“We emphasize that the equipment was detected not directly in Valerii Zaluzhnyi’s office, but in one of the premises that could be used by him for work in the future,” the SSU said in a statement on Sunday night.

According to preliminary data, the SBU said, “the discovered device was in a non-working state.”

“No means of accumulating information or means of remote transmission of audio recordings were found. This technical device will be submitted for examination,” it added.

Proceedings were opened under an article of the country’s Criminal Code that covers “illegal acquisition, sale or use of special technical means of obtaining information.”

The discovery of the device comes amid rumors of tension between Zaluzhnyi and President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, who did not support the conclusions expressed by the general in November about the stagnation of the frontline after Ukraine did not achieve the expected results in its last counteroffensive. EFE

