Israeli gunfire injures at least 3 Palestinians in West Bank

Jerusalem, Dec 20 (EFE).- At least three Palestinians, including a teenager, sustained gunshot wounds during a clash with Israeli forces in the occupied West Bank on Wednesday.

The official Palestinian agency, Wafa, said two young men were shot and wounded in the West Bank city of al-Yamun in clashes during an Israeli Army raid.

According to the news agency, citing security and Red Crescent sources, a 16-year-old was injured by a gunshot in a confrontation in the West Bank town of Tamun.

There were also clashes in Jenin and Nablus as the Israeli military conducted raids and arrested several Palestinians, including minors, according to Wafa.

Israeli soldiers allegedly shot five Palestinians dead in a military operation on Monday.

The Israeli army said it carried out several operations to arrest suspected “terrorists.”

The military said armed men shot and threw Molotov cocktails and explosives at the forces.

The security forces retaliated with gunfire, injuring one person and causing no casualties from the military side.

The army said 17 Palestinians were arrested, 11 of them alleged members of the Islamist Hamas group.

The army claimed to have confiscated about 40 vehicles during these operations.

The year has been marked by the deadliest violence in the region in two decades, further escalated since the Islamist Hamas movement, which effectively governs the Gaza Strip, launched a massive attack on Israel by land and air on Oct 7.

At least 509 Palestinians have been killed since the beginning of 2023, most of them militants in armed clashes with Israeli troops and attackers. The dead also include civilians, including more than 110 minors.

Some 301 Palestinians, including over 73 minors, have died in clashes with Israeli forces since the war began in Gaza between Israel and Palestinian militants.

In parallel, the area has seen the proliferation of new Palestinian armed groups, which carry out more and more attacks and have left 41 dead on the Israeli side, most of them settlers. EFE

Israel took control of the West Bank during the 1967 Six-Day War and has maintained a long-standing occupation and colonization of the territory since. EFE

