Indian opposition takes to the streets over unprecedented suspension of lawmakers

New Delhi, Dec 22 (EFE).- Opposition parties came out on the streets of several cities in India on Friday to protest against the suspension of 146 parliamentarians earlier this week, the largest such incident in the country’s history.

The government of Prime Minister Narendra Modi is “strangling” the country’s constitution, and India’s “democracy is in danger,” Congress Party (INC) General Secretary and member of parliament Randeep Surjewala said during an event in New Delhi.

Hundreds of people, including dozens of opposition politicians, gathered for the rally in the capital at the Jantar Mantar – one of the few places where the authorities allow protests in New Delhi – and raised slogans about the Parliament being in danger.

A total 146 opposition parliamentarians from both houses have been suspended this week for demanding explanations from the government of the Hindu nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), following a serious security failure last week that allowed two men to break in with smoke bombs and disrupt proceedings.

Although protests, shouting and general chaos in Parliament have been a recurring activity in both the houses for years, the expulsion of such a large number of opposition members is unprecedented in democratic India.

Following the suspension, the footage of parliamentary sessions this week showed half empty seats.

Meanwhile, the government passed important legislation such as a reform of the penal code, and the authorities of both houses cut short the ongoing parliamentary session, scheduled to end Friday, by one day.

“Two-three youths entered Parliament and released smoke. At this BJP MPs ran away. In this incident, there is the question of security breach, but there is another question of why they protested this way. The answer is unemployment in the country,” INC leader Rahul Gandhi told those gathered at the demonstration site.

Other states in the country, such as Haryana (north) and Telangana (south), witnessed similar protests, carried out by an alliance made up of the INC and other opposition parties.

However, the opposition has also denounced that the media has not paid sufficient attention to the record expulsion of parliamentarians, but instead focused on the alleged offense against the country’s vice president and speaker of the upper house, Jagdeep Dhankhar.

Kalyan Banerjee, an MP from the opposition All India Trinamool Congress and one of the dozens suspended from the parliament, was recorded doing a mimicry of Dhankar during a protest outside the Parliament.

The situation aggravated when Dhankar claimed to have been insulted as vice president and a member of an agrarian community, leading to calls of support from both Modi and President Droupadi Murmu. EFE

