Israel claims having destroyed Hamas units in Khan Yunis

Jerusalem, Dec 22 (EFE).- The Israeli army took out Hamas commanders in selective bombings and intelligence operations in southern Gaza’s Khan Yunis, considered a bastion of the Islamist group, Israel said on Friday.

In a statement, the army said it killed a significant number of Hamas members in closed-space combat and destroyed access to dozens of tunnels used by the Islamist group.

Israeli forces intensified their operations in Khan Younis this week, reinforcing their artillery for a precise attack on hundreds of targets with intelligence support, the statement said.

The bombings killed commanders of Hamas’ elite units, such as Nukhba, which is in charge of drone operations, the army said.

It claimed to have found a loaded mortar aimed at Israel and a bazooka ready to launch, among numerous weapons in southern Gaza.

The army also found documents from Hamas, including one indicating a payment of more than $1 million to procure cement and doors, supposedly for the construction of tunnels.

The United States, Israel’s closest ally, has repeatedly stressed the need to selectively hit Hamas targets and reduce civilian casualties.

Over 20,000 Gazans have been killed by the Israeli forces in retaliation to the Oct. 7 Hamas attack on southern Israel, in which over 1,200 people were killed and some 240 others were taken hostage.

The Israeli offensive that began in northern Gaza in October has expanded to southern Gaza’s Khan Younis, where the authorities at Tel Aviv believe that Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar is hiding.

Israel has repeatedly accused Hamas of using civilians as shields, and utilizing schools and hospitals to store weapons and attack its troops. Hamas leaders have rejected the claim.

A delegation from Hamas was in Cairo on Wednesday to discuss a possible truce for the release and exchange of hostages and prisoners.

But negotiations are at a standstill as Hamas refused any pact that does not include a permanent ceasefire. EFE

