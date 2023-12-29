COVAX winds down after preventing 2.7 million deaths with vaccine distribution

By Antonio Broto

Geneva, Dec 29 (EFE).- COVAX, the global initiative for equitable vaccine distribution, is set to conclude its mission on Dec 31, having played a pivotal role in distributing two billion COVID-19 vaccines over the past three years in an effort estimated to have averted 2.7 million deaths in developing nations.

Spearheaded by the World Health Organization (WHO), the UN Children’s Fund (UNICEF), the GAVI Vaccine Alliance, and the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (CEPI), COVAX aimed to democratize access to anti-coronavirus vaccines, ensuring no monopoly by wealthier countries.

Operating under the principle of “no one is safe until everyone is safe,” the initiative achieved a commendable 57 percent COVID vaccination rate in the world’s poorest regions, slightly below the global average of 67 percent.

“We knew that market forces alone would not deliver equitable access to vaccines and other tools,” said WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus.

“The creation of ACT-A and COVAX gave millions of people around the world access to vaccines, tests, treatments, and other tools who would otherwise have missed out.”

He said COVAX taught the world a valuable lesson “that will help us to be better prepared for future epidemics and pandemics.”

Launched in mid-2020, prior to the commencement of global COVID-19 vaccinations, COVAX established a distribution network.

The network facilitated the donation of vaccine surpluses by developed nations, provided middle-income countries with reduced-price access, and ensured that 92 low-income economies received vaccines for free.

Many of the economies in that last group were from the African continent with Ghana and Ivory Coast being the first to receive COVAX vaccines in March 2021.

“The joint efforts of all partners to ensure an equitable response to the pandemic helped protect the futures of millions of children in vulnerable communities,” said Unicef Executive Director Catherine Russell.

“This huge and historic undertaking is something we can be collectively proud of and build on.”

Although COVAX did not completely eliminate vaccine inequality between affluent and impoverished nations, it significantly mitigated the disparity.

During the pandemic, three out of every four doses were distributed to lower-income countries, contributing to the vaccination of individuals in vulnerable communities.

“By the end of 2020, 190 economies of all income levels had signed agreements to participate in COVAX, making it one of the most significant multilateral partnerships of the 21st century,” the participating organizations said in a joint statement at the end of the program.

Despite the commendable achievements, there were criticisms from countries experiencing slow shipments and varied conditions based on their economic status.

Nevertheless, COVAX played a crucial role in ensuring that anti-COVID vaccines reached poor countries within 40 days of their initial administration in wealthier nations.

While COVAX officially concludes its operations, vaccine distribution efforts in developing countries will persist through the GAVI Vaccine Alliance, spanning at least 2024 to 2025. Already, 58 countries have requested 83 million doses.

“As we transition COVID-19 into Gavi’s routine programming, we do so with deep gratitude for the passion, dedication and sacrifice of so many around the globe who fought tirelessly for three years to try and create a more equitable world – and with an unwavering commitment to improve by transforming learnings into tangible action,” said Gavi head José Manuel Barroso. EFE

