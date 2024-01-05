Nepal bans citizens from traveling to Russia, Ukraine over war involvement

Kathmandu, Jan 5 (EFE).- Nepal on Friday banned its citizens from traveling to Russia or Ukraine for work, after at least a dozen Nepalese who served in the Russian Army died in the conflict.

“Currently, there is a war between Russia and Ukraine and news of Nepali citizens joining the Russian army and tragically dying in the war is appearing in various newspapers,” Dandu Raj Ghimire, director general of the Department of Foreign Employment, told EFE.

“So, we have stopped issuing the work permit for Russia and Ukraine from Friday, though there are no records of the death of the Nepalis going to Russia on work permits,” he added.

According to him, the department has issued work permits for 152 Nepalis to work in Russia in 2023, but it did not have data on those with student or tourist visas to Russia or Ukraine.

This new restriction is in addition to existing ones, such as the one that forces Nepalese citizens to obtain a certificate of conformity to travel to Russia from countries such as India, Bangladesh or the United Arab Emirates.

Officials said this week that at least ten Nepalese serving in the Russian Army have been killed since the invasion of Ukraine began. Four other Nepalese citizens are currently in the hands of Ukrainian forces.

The exact number of Nepalese soldiers serving the Russian Army remains unknown, although Himalayan country’s Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal said in December that more than 200 Nepalese could be serving Russian troops.

Nepal’s Foreign Minister NP Saud said last week that at least 100 were missing or injured.

Nepal is one of the poorest countries in the world and relies heavily on foreign remittances, which in 2022 accounted for 23.1 percent of its gross domestic product, according to the World Bank, so a number of its citizens with military experience have eyed joining the Ukraine war. EFE

