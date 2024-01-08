Protesters outside Israeli parliament call for Netanyahu’s resignation

Jerusalem, Jan 8 (EFE).- Dozens of people took part in a protest Monday morning in front of the Israeli Parliament (Knesset) in Jerusalem, demanding the resignation of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s government and calling for elections, while tension remains high in the country amid the Gaza war.

The protesters who blocked access to the parliamentary premises demanding immediate elections were evicted by the police, who arrested one of them, according to local media.

The demonstration comes amidst the Gaza war that broke out on Oct. 7 when the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas attacked Israel and killed 1,200 and took 240 hostages.

Netanyahu’s popularity is currently at its lowest, and his detractors claim he makes decisions in his personal interests so that he can remain in power leveraging the war.

The demonstrators denounced the “failed actions” of the government and the “abandonment” of hostages in Gaza and also pointed out the fatal damage to the country’s international reputation.

Israel’s retaliation against Gaza has killed over 22,800 and injured over 58,000. The military offensive forced most of the two million Gazans to move out of their houses to the south of Gaza, triggering a severe humanitarian crisis.

The authorities are yet to resolve the hostage situation even after more than three months of war, which has eroded public trust in the government, especially among the families of the captives. EFE

