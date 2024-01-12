More than 10,000 children have died in the Gaza Strip, says nonprofit

Jerusalem, Jan 12 (EFE).- More than 10,000 children have died in the Gaza Strip in just over three months of the Israeli military offensive, and thousands more remain missing supposedly buried under the rubble, reported the nonprofit Save the Children.

Children account for more than 40 percent of the more than 23,400 total deaths in nearly 100 days of war in Gaza, while nearly 8,000 bodies are estimated to be under the rubble.

“Children in Gaza surviving the violence are enduring unspeakable horrors, including life-changing injuries, burns, disease, inadequate medical care, and losing their parents and other loved ones,” said the nonprofit in a statement.

The 10,000 children killed make up one percent of the enclave’s total 1.1 million children, according to figures from Gaza’s Hamas-controlled health ministry.

Children who survived the bombings “have been forced to flee violence, often repeatedly, with no safe place to go, and face the terror of an uncertain future,” said Save the Children.

“About 1,000 children in Gaza have lost one or both of their legs, many having them amputated without anesthetic, and will require a lifetime of medical care,” it added.

Others are at risk of starvation and disease, as famine is getting closer and closer, in addition to the mental damage inflicted on surviving children, who live among the total devastation of infrastructure, including homes, schools and hospitals, which has decimated their future, according to the NGO.

“For every day without a definitive ceasefire, 100 children on average have been killed. There can never be any justification for killing children. The situation in Gaza is monstrous and a blight on our common humanity,” said Jason Lee, Save the Children’s Country Director for the occupied Palestinian territory.

“For nearly 100 days, children have been paying the price for a conflict they have no part in. They are terrified, hurt, maimed, displaced,” he added.

Save the Children criticized the failure of the international community to curb the conflict, which has plagued the enclave’s child population, who have faced grave violations every day amid scant humanitarian aid.

In this regard, the organization called for a definitive ceasefire to save and protect the lives of Gaza’s children, and urged the Israeli government to allow unrestricted aid and the resumption of movement of commercial goods into Gaza.

In November, when the number of children killed was around 4,000, Save the Children denounced that it was more than the number of children killed in all conflicts across the world annually since 2019.

UN secretary General Antonio Guterres has described the Gaza Strip as a graveyard for children because of the unprecedented number of children killed in the ongoing conflict. EFE

sga/bks-sc