Pakistan condemns Iranian airstrikes, warns of ‘serious consequences’

Islamabad, Jan 17 (EFE).- Pakistan on Wednesday said the recent Iranian airstrikes on its territory killed two children and warned Tehran of “serious consequences” for the attack.

On Tuesday, Iranian state media reported that Tehran had targeted two alleged bases of the militant group Jaish-ul-Adl in Balochistan province in southwestern Pakistan.

In response, Pakistan’s foreign ministry said Islamabad “strongly condemns the unprovoked violation of its airspace by Iran.”

The strikes “resulted in the death of two innocent children while injuring three girls,” the ministry said, adding that “this violation of Pakistan’s sovereignty is completely unacceptable and can have serious consequences.”

Iranian semi-official news agency Tasnim reported that the attacks destroyed two headquarters of Jaish-ul-Adl, a Sunni group opposed to the Shiite regime in Tehran.

Pakistan called the attack an “illegal act” that took place despite several channels of communication between the two neighboring countries.

“Terrorism is a common threat to all countries in the region that requires coordinated action. Such unilateral acts are not in conformity with good neighborly relations and can seriously undermine bilateral trust and confidence,” the ministry added.

The Iranian airstrikes in Pakistan came less than a day after it attacked Iraq and Syria in the wake of a dual suicide bombing that killed over 90 people earlier this month in the city of Kerman in the southeast of the country.

The Islamic State militant group claimed responsibility for the attack.

Islamabad-Tehran relations have been strained in recent years due to cross-border attacks by Pakistani militants. EFE

aa-hbc-up/pd