US Senate rejects petition to probe human rights violations in Gaza

Washington, Jan 16 (EFE).- The United States Senate rejected a petition on Tuesday that would have required the State Department to inform Congress about any evidence of human rights violations by Israel in Gaza.

The resolution, brought by Democratic Senator Bernie Sanders from Vermont, was rejected by 72-11 votes, exposing the divide in the progressive wing of the US Senate regarding Israel’s offensive on the Palestinian enclave.

If the resolution had passed, the US State Department would have had to prepare a report within 30 days on whether Israel’s military actions in Gaza were violating human rights and international agreements.

In case Israel was found doing so, it would have resulted in the US cutting off its military aid to the Jewish state.

“Israel has the right to defend itself and go to war against Hamas, who started this terrible situation,” Sanders said on the Senate floor before the vote.

“Israel does not have the right to go to war against the entire Palestinian people … And tragically that is what is happening right now,” he added.

Sanders said that the senators were nervous because of the unprecedented procedure in the US Senate and because the US has “always” supported Israel.

“Congress has always supported Israel in general, and this begins to call into question the nature of the military campaign,” he added.

Sanders’ resolution was supported, among others, by Senator Jeff Merkley of Oregon, who added that as US representatives, they had a “responsibility to ask hard questions” about how the Israeli offensive in Gaza was conducted.

More than 24,000 people have been killed during the 102 days of attacks in Gaza by Israel.

For his part, White House National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby said in a statement that this petition was not the “appropriate vehicle to address this issue.”

“Its passage would be a gift to Hamas, a gift to Iran and it would show a division between Israel and the United States. It’s an indictment against Israel,” warned Democrat Ben Cardin, president of Foreign Relations at the US Senate, before the scrutiny.

US President Joe Biden has been asking Congress for an additional $106 billion to strengthen the security of Israel, Ukraine, and other military needs since the end of October.

In a separate resolution, the US Senate approved a provisional measure on Tuesday by 68–13 votes to prevent the government from falling into “shutdown”-an administrative closure due to a lack of funds—before the deadline at the end of the week.

It would extend the government funding deadlines to Mar. 1 and Mar. 8 to give both the Senate and Congress time to approve long-term funding. EFE

