Russia intercepts 10 Ukrainian missiles over Belgorod region

Moscow, Jan 18 (EFE).- Russian air-defense systems shot down 10 rockets launched by Ukrainian forces towards Russia’s Belgorod region, near the border with Ukraine, regional governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said on Thursday.

“Regarding the result of this morning’s attack by the Ukrainian Armed Forces on the city of Belgorod and its district: ten rockets were heading towards us, and all of them were shot down by our anti-aircraft defenses,” Gladkov said in a statement on Telegram.

The governor, who did not specify the type of rockets, later clarified that the attack had left one villager injured.

“Following the repelling of the Ukrainian attack by air defenses, there is one casualty: a woman sustained a shrapnel wound to her right knee joint. She has been transported by ambulance to Belgorod City Hospital and is receiving all necessary medical care,” he said.

Additionally, two civilian houses in the village of Myasoyedovo near Belgorod were damaged, with electricity and gas lines also affected.

“Emergency and operational services are on the scene. Information on the damage is being clarified,” the governor added.

The interception comes hours after the Russian defense ministry reported the downing of two Ukrainian fixed-wing drones near Moscow and St. Petersburg, respectively located 400 and 800 kilometers from the Ukrainian border.

In recent weeks, the Ukrainian military has conducted daily rocket and drone attacks against Russian territory, including the use of ballistic missiles targeting Russian cities.

On Monday, Russia reported the successful interception of three Ukrainian Tochka-U ballistic missiles over the Kursk region, bordering Ukraine. EFE

mos/bks/pd