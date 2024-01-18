Taiwan’s last three South Pacific allies pledge support

Sydney, Australia, Jan 18 (EFE).- Taiwan’s last three allies in the South Pacific, the Marshall Islands, Tuvalu and Palau, have pledged support to the self-governed island after neighboring Nauru broke diplomatic ties with Taipei in favor of China.

On Thursday, the Marshall Islands said it stands in solidarity with the government of Taiwan.

“The Republic of the Marshall Islands (RMI) values the strong relationship with the Republic of China (Taiwan) as an indispensable partner in the promotion of democratic principles,” the island nation said in a statement on Facebook.

“RMI-ROC (Taiwan)’s friendship remains rock solid and will continue to withstand the test of time,” it added.

On Monday, the Republic of Palau expressed support for the Island and congratulated the newly elected president, Lai Ching-te, on his victory in the recently held elections.

“Our nations have been partners in progress, bound by shared democratic values and a commitment to a peaceful and prosperous Indo-Pacific region,” Palau said in a statement on Facebook.

“In these times of heightened tensions, we look forward to strengthening our cooperation and working together towards a world where all nations can thrive in an environment of mutual respect and peaceful coexistence,” it added.

According to the Taiwanese foreign ministry, Tuvalu’s Prime Minister Kausea Natano sent a letter earlier this week to the Taiwanese embassy in the country to reaffirm his commitment to the island.

The Marshall Islands and Palau have a long-standing defense relationship with the US, while Tuvalu signed a security and migration agreement with Australia in November.

The statements from the three island nations come after Nauru severed diplomatic relations with Taiwan, becoming the latest Oceania country to turn towards Beijing.

Nauru’s decision came after elections in Taiwan on Saturday, in which Lai Ching-te, of the ruling Democratic Progressive Party, critical of Beijing, secured 40 percent of the votes.

In 2019, the island states of Kiribati and Solomon Islands severed relations with Taiwan to establish ties with China.

Taiwan now only has formal diplomatic relations with a dozen countries. EFE

aus-pav/up