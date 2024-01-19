Two arrested in case of murdered Ecuadorian prosecutor sent to pre-trial detention

Quito, Jan 18 (EFE).- Two suspects in the murder of the Ecuadorian prosecutor César Suárez will enter pre-trial detention while the Prosecutor’s Office continues investigations into the assassination of the magistrate, who had been investigating the armed takeover of a television channel when he was killed.

Police investigate the vehicle with bullet holes in which prosecutor Cesar Suarez was found when he was murdered, today in an area north of Guayaquil, Ecuador, 17 January 2024. EFE/Jonathan Miranda

A criminal judge ordered the pre-trial detention of Cristhian P.M. and Ángel A.B., who were arrested on Wednesday night, while the authorities continued to search for at least two other suspects.

Suárez, who before taking on the TV channel case was known for investigating corruption in hospitals during the pandemic, was gunned down on Wednesday afternoon when he was driving through a sector of the north of the port city of Guayaquil.

Before his death, Suárez had interrogated the 13 detainees, including two minors, believed to have stormed a TC Television studio as it was broadcasting live on Jan. 9 and held its workers hostage, an incident that the police attributed to the criminal gang Los Tiguerones.

According to initial investigations, there were four men, one of them wearing a traffic officer’s vest, involved in the murder.

The hitmen escaped to another area in north Guayaquil where they set fire to one of the vehicles and two passengers fled by taxi and motorcycle. During the raids police also found a rifle, two pistols and the vest used by the driver.

Police believe the perpetrators belong to the criminal gang Chone Killers which, along with Los Los Tiguerones, was designated by the Ecuadorian government last week as a terrorist group in the “internal armed conflict” declared against organized crime by President Daniel Noboa.

The murder of Suárez broke the tense calm with which Ecuadorians tried to recover normality following a violent wave of explosions, kidnappings and prison riots last week, attributed to organized crime gangs. EFE

