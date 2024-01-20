Thousands of pro-lifers rally in the snow at the Annual March for Life in Washington DC

Washington, Jan 19 (EFE).- Thousands of pro-life advocates gathered on Friday for the annual March for Life in Washington DC, protesting against abortion and emphasizing “the value of all human beings, including the unborn.”

Despite the wintry conditions caused by a winter storm, demonstrators from various parts of United States marched with the slogan, “with every woman, for every child.”

“The snow and the low temperatures are a minor obstacle, we just bundle up and that’s it,” some protesters gathered on the National Mall told EFE.

The annual event, organized by the March for Life Education and Defense Fund, started with concerts and speeches and then moved towards the Capitol and the Supreme Court.

Jeanne Mancini, organizer of the march, said from the stage that studies have shown that 60% of women who choose abortion would have chosen life if they had had more support.

Among the scheduled speakers were religious and political leaders, such as the speaker of the United States House of Representatives, republican Mike Johnson, who emphasized that he himself was the product of an unplanned pregnancy: “My parents, who were just teenagers at the time, chose life and I am very profoundly grateful that they did.”

The Republican Party said in a statement that they support the march because it protects the sanctity of life while fighting against the pro-abortion agenda of democrat President Joe Biden.

Meanwhile, pro-abortion organizations such as the Center for Reproductive Rights stated that there is nothing pro-life about being anti-abortion.

Pro-abortion activists rally near the US Capitol as they protest on the annual March for Life outside the US Capitol in Washington, DC, USA, 19 January 2024. EFE/EPA/WILL OLIVER

Second march after the ruling against abortion

The March for Life is held annually on the anniversary of the January 1973 Roe v. Wade case, when the Supreme Court legalized abortion in all 50 states in the country, which pro-lifers used to protest every year.

However, this will be the second time the march has been held since June 2022, when the conservative majority on the high court struck down the constitutional protections for abortion.

Since then, dozens of Republican-led states have restricted or banned the practice. According to the Abortion Finder database, access to abortion has been banned outright in 14 states.

The Center for Reproductive Rights said that some pregnant women residing in states where abortion is prohibited may face complications, including sepsis, or having to wait in parking lots until they lose consciousness before being able to receive treatment.

The 2024 March for Life aligns with the upcoming November US presidential election, leaving the impact of abortion on the political landscape yet to be determined. EFE

