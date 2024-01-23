21 soldiers killed in deadliest day for Israel in Gaza war

Jerusalem, Jan 23 (EFE).- At least 21 soldiers died after two buildings full of explosives collapsed on them in the center of the Gaza Strip on Monday, the deadliest incident involving Israeli troops since the beginning of the ground offensive in the enclave on Oct. 27.

“According to what we know, around 4pm, an RPG missile was apparently fired by terrorists at a tank that was securing the force, and at the same time, an explosion occurred in two two-story buildings,” Israel Defense Forces spokesperson Daniel Hagari announced on Tuesday.

The spokesperson told local media that the military was investigating the cause of the explosion, especially to see whether the incident was the result of mines placed by the troops themselves.

The incident happened in the center of the Strip, near the border of Kisufim, where the Israeli army announced that they were destroying Islamist group Hamas’ structures to create a security perimeter to allow the residents of the Israeli border communities to return to their homes.

Israeli President Isaac Herzog lamented the death of the soldiers.

“The intense battles are taking place in an extremely challenging space, and we are strengthening the soldiers of the IDF and the security forces who are working with endless determination to realize the goals of the fighting,” Herzog wrote on social network X on Tuesday.

Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant expressed his condolence to the victims’ families.

“Our hearts are with the dear families in their most difficult time,” he wrote on X, while urging the war to continue.

“This is a war that will determine the future of Israel for decades to come. The fall of the fighters is a requirement to achieve the goals of the war,” he added.

The IDF has so far revealed the identity of 10 of the fallen soldiers and notified their families.

With those killed on Monday, the total number of casualties in the Israeli ranks has reached 219 since the ground offensive began.

Some 330 soldiers were also killed during the Hamas attack on Israeli soil on Oct. 7. EFE

