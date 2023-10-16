Mexican academic Raúl Trejo Delarbre thinks “humans still hold key”

Gustavo Borges

Mexico City, Oct 15 (EFE).- Authoritative voice for his research and conferences with the AI application ChatGPT, Mexican academic Raúl Trejo Delarbre takes on artificial intelligence with optimism because humans are still in charge of computers.

“Humans still hold the key of entry to computer systems, where the soul of artificial intelligences lies. The important thing is who controls that key and for what purpose,” said Trejo, who presented his book “Artificial Intelligence, conversations with ChatGPT” this week in Mexico in an interview with EFE.

It is a 142-page book published by Cal y Arena, which summarizes in a complete way and with simple language the main advances in AI based on the author’s findings.

At the beginning of the book, Trejo tells the story of a 30-year-old family man who started worried about global warming and only calmed his anxiety by chatting with Eliza, an AI system. The chatbot program suggested that he abandon his family and prompted him to take his own life, which the protagonist does.

It is an extreme example of what can happen if a lacking and unbalanced person gets involved with Artificial Intelligence. Still, it differs from what is expected from this tool, which, according to Trejo, can significantly help humanity.

Jubilate the voice of trembling In time, Mexico’s darkest voice, the seismic alert that warns of the arrival of earthquakes in a few seconds, could be retired. With AI, it will likely be possible to predict earthquakes based on analysis of databases of tectonic plate movements.

“This is what AI can be used for, also to anticipate climate catastrophes resulting from climate change more accurately. Scientists are investigating these phenomena in hard sciences. They are already finding a great tool they had not had in AI.”

Once established, with its applications proven, AI will change how humans relate to each other and, if used responsibly, will help treat diseases and be a step forward in coexistence. However, if used selfishly, the effects will be contrary to that.

“You can lose control at some point. Anticipations in literary and film fiction that have told us about scenarios where computers take control are not far-fetched. This is technically possible,” acknowledges the scholar from the Institute of Social Research of the National Autonomous University of Mexico.

Will well-told stories be of interest?

In Trejo’s office, south of the capital, the silence is interrupted by a question to ChatGPT, who answers whether a well-told story will be interesting when Artificial Intelligence advances as expected.

“A well-told story has a higher probability of interesting most people as it tends to capture attention, create empathy with the characters, and maintain interest throughout the plot. However, interest in a story also depends largely on each individual’s personal preferences,” the application answers.

Trejo reminds us that, at the moment, ChatGPT gives common sense, politically correct, and balanced answers.

“It usually says, this is one angle, and this is another. People don’t always respond that way; you tend to lean toward one of the options. That’s what’s useful about the GPT; it’s very helpful in matching one’s ideas with those of others,” he explains.

What do you think will happen with AI in journalism and literature?

It can impoverish them if used to make up content that imitates what is already successful. We will have more of the same, but worse, and perhaps well-done journalism will become a small niche for those who can afford more professional publications.

Artificial Intelligence promises, excites, and terrifies. It is an intelligent beast, tamed for the moment, but which may awaken if humans lose the key through selfishness or lack of sense. EFE

