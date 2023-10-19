Google to start manufacturing its Pixel Smartphones in India by 2024

New Delhi, Oct 19 (EFE).- Google announced on Thursday it will start manufacturing its Pixel series smartphones in India by 2024, as part of efforts to bolster its presence in the south Asian country.

“We are very excited to announce our plan to manufacture Pixel smartphones in India. We intend to start with the Pixel 8, and will partner with international and domestic manufacturers to produce Pixel smartphones locally,” Google’s Senior Vice President for Devices and Services Rick Osterloh said in a statement.

“We expect these devices to start to roll out in 2024,” he added.

The initiative by the tech giant aligns with the Indian government’s “Make in India” campaign, which seeks to promote domestic manufacturing and investment in the country.

“India is a priority market for Pixel smartphones. In recent years, India has established itself as a truly world-class hub for manufacturing, resulting in a thriving environment for businesses to flourish,” Osterloh added.

He said Google was committed to further expanding its footprint in India, where it already operates 28 service centers in 27 cities across the nation.

The tech company launched its new smartphones, the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro, on Oct 4.

These devices, which feature artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities, are available in India at prices of 76,000 rupees (approximately $920) and 107,000 rupees (almost $1,300) per unit.

With the announcement, Google became the latest tech giant after Apple and Samsung to manufacture its latest devices in the country.

Apple began manufacturing its iPhone series in India in 2017 and subsequently opened its first physical stores in Mumbai and New Delhi in 2023. EFE

hbc/bks/sc