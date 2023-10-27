Russia puts multiple military satellites into orbit

Moscow, Oct 27 (EFE).- The Russian Aerospace Forces put multiple military satellites into orbit on Friday, the Russian Defense Ministry reported.

A statement by the ministry said that on Oct. 27, a Soyuz-2.1b rocket was launched from Plesetsk Cosmodrome for military purposes.

The Plesetsk Cosmodrome, located in the northwest of the country, is commonly used to launch satellites for military use.

This is the fourth launch of military aircraft from Plesetsk that Moscow has reported this year. The previous three launches were held on Aug.14, Mar.23 and May 27.

Russia has launched a series of military satellites, several of them last December, since it started a war with Ukraine in February 2022. EFE

