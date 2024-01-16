Majority of world’s population optimistic about AI impact: Google

Madrid, Jan 16 (EFE).- Most people around the world believe that artificial intelligence (AI) can be a positive force for society, according to a report that Google and Ipsos presented on Tuesday.

As part of the World Economic Forum (WEF) being held this week in Davos featuring some of the world’s leading entrepreneurs and heads of state and government, Google presented the report “Our Life with AI” conducted with the market research and opinion analysis firm Ipsos after surveying nearly 17,000 people from 17 countries.

“People across regions believe AI will have tremendous positive impact over time, from speeding up workloads to improving transportation and education to enhancing quality of life,” the tech giant highlighted in the report.

“Our data shows they even believe AI can address pressing challenges such as climate change, poverty, and bias and discrimination, while also making us healthier, smarter, and safer,” it added.

While the report found that most people around the globe view AI positively, there were clear regional distinctions between Western societies and the rest of the world.

Over 70 percent of those surveyed in emerging markets and more than 60 percent in the Asia-Pacific region believe AI is having a positive impact on access to information, identifying and treating diseases, education and the workplace.

In Europe, just over half of those surveyed said they believe AI is having a positive impact, while between 41 percent and 50 percent of people in the US said the technology was helping their daily lives.

“AI’s impact feels the most pronounced among the online population outside of the United States and Europe, with the Asia-Pacific region and emerging markets perceiving the most positive impact,” the report said.

The report also acknowledged that there are “some concerns” about the new technology, both for society and for individuals, but it insisted that “experiencing AI first hand appears to drive excitement about the boundless opportunities AI can bring – and calm concerns.”

To address those doubts and capitalize on the opportunities the technology can provide, the report highlighted a “strong desire for public-private partnership” to develop AI responsibly without “dampening the innovation that is so exciting to people around the world.” EFE

ks/ssk