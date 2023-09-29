Japanese capital marks record number of days above 30 degrees Celsius

Tokyo, Sep 29 (EFE).- Tokyo has recorded temperatures above 30 degrees for 90 days in 2023 so far, marking the highest number of such days ever recorded for a year, Japanese weather authorities said Friday.

The Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA) said that unusually high temperatures for this time of the year was recorded throughout the archipelago on Thursday.

In Tokyo, the mercury reached 33.2 degrees Celsius on Thursday, marking the 90th day with a maximum daytime temperature of 30 degrees or more so far this year, something unprecedented until now.

HIgher temperatures have also been recorded in the cities of Kofu, Kuwana and Hikone, among other places.

The heat on Thursday left 30 students of an elementary school that were participating in a sports championship hospitalized with symptoms of heat stroke, according to public broadcaster NHK.

At a Tokyo zoo, staff moved alpacas (vulnerable to heat) to facilities equipped with electric fans and there have been reports of pests in large areas of the country, apparently linked to high temperatures and posing a serious threat to crops and plants, the Ministry of Agriculture reported. EFE

mra/sc