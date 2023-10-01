At least 6 dead in Spain nightclub fire

Murcia, Spain, Oct 1 (EFE).- At least six people died and four others suffered from smoke inhalation as a fire broke out at a nightclub in the southeastern Spanish city of Murcia early Sunday, the emergency services reported.

Firemen found the bodies of six people while working to put out the flames. However, before the start of the search there were eight people missing from a group of friends celebrating a birthday.

Those suffering from smoke inhalation were two women aged 22 and 25 years and two men of 41 and 45 years.

Initially, authorities considered using a helicopter to put out the fire, but in the end the firemen on the ground were sufficient in bringing it under control, while ambulances and police facilities remained on standby.

An information area has also been set up, with a team of psychologists attending to relatives of the victims. EFE

