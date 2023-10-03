Manhattan has its first public beach on the Hudson River

New York, Oct 2 (EFE).- The county of Manhattan in New York has, since Monday, the first public beach in the Hudson River Park, where New Yorkers can sunbathe, enjoy a walk and the scenery, and play sports, a project that took 25 years to make it a reality.

But they won’t be able to swim, not for the time being.

Kayakers and non-motorized small craft enthusiasts are also welcome.

On Monday, Gov. Kathy Hochul and city Mayor Eric Adams opened the Gansevoort Peninsula, a 5.5-acre (about 3 hectares) green oasis, the most significant free-standing recreational space within the Hudson River, built for $73 million.

“This is the largest park built in the city since Central Park in 1869,” in front of the Whitney Museum in the Meatpacking District, the governor highlighted the ecological marsh, which will improve habitat and resilience and serve as an educational center.

Also, the submerged reef balls and oyster gabions were seeded with 20 million juvenile oysters installed in the river between the Peninsula and Little Island.

“This collaboration between the city and state will benefit everyone who visits this place on the shores of the Hudson and includes everything from climate change mitigation to playground competition, from a walk with your puppy to sitting on the beach,” Hochul further noted.

Mayor Adams highlighted the park’s innovative design while helping to prepare the city’s west side for the climate crisis.

Although the water quality of the Hudson River has improved, the Gansevoort Peninsula is designed to be a sunbathing beach.

With the opening of the Gansevoort Peninsula, the upcoming openings of Pier 97 in late fall, and the Pier 26 Science Park with giant interactive play structures, the long-planned public portions of Hudson River Park are approximately 95 percent complete. EFE

