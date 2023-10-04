Pakistan claims 2 killed in cross-border firing from Afghanistan

Islamabad, Oct. 4 (EFE).- The Pakistani military on Wednesday said that two Pakistani citizens, including a child, were killed and one other was injured in firing by Afghan Taliban forces from across the border at the Chaman border crossing between the two nations.

Pakistani security officials stand guard at a checkpoint in Balochistan, in Quetta, Pakistan, 30 September 2023. EFE-EPA FILE/FAYYAZ AHMAD

“An Afghan sentry employed at Friendship Gate of Chaman Border Crossing along Pakistan-Afghanistan border in Balochistan Province, opened unprovoked and indiscriminate firing at pedestrians moving from Pakistan to Afghanistan,” the military’s media wing, the Inter-Services Public relations, said in a statement.

It added that the deceased included a 12-year-old child, while another minor was wounded.

“The Pakistani troops deployed exercised ‘extreme restraint and avoided any exchange of fire’ in presence of innocent passengers to avoid collateral damage,” the ISPR said.

Dead bodies of the deceased have been shifted to a government-run hospital in the city of Chaman c and the injured child was immediately evacuated by security forces and is being treated.

The Pakistani military has sought Afghan authorities’ cooperation to investigate “the reason of such irresponsible and reckless act,” and “apprehend and hand over the culprit” in order to prevent such incidents from happening in future.

The incident came at a time of heightened tensions between the two sides after Islamabad issued an ultimatum to all undocumented immigrants and refugee in Pakistan, including 1.7 million Afghans, to leave the country by the end of October or face forced deportation..

Afghanistan’s Taliban government has urged Pakistani government to “reconsider” its decision calling it “unacceptable.”

aa-mvg/ia