Thai police to charge teen mall shooting suspect

Bangkok, Oct 4 (EFE).- Thai police said Wednesday they will press five charges, including premeditated murder, against the 14-year-old suspect of a shooting in a Bangkok shopping mall in which two people were killed and five injured.

Pol Maj Gen Nakarin Sukontawit told reporters that the suspect will be charged with premeditated murder, attempted murder, possession of a firearm without a permit, carrying a firearm in a public place without a permit, and shooting in public without a permit.

Other charges could be added as the investigation into the incident progresses.

Nakarin also left open the possibility that the child’s parents could be charged under child protection laws, pending an investigation.

The teenager was detained at a police station before being sent to the Central Juvenile and Family Court in the north of Bangkok.

On Tuesday afternoon shots rang out in the Thai capital’s downtown luxury Siam Paragon mall, one of the largest and busiest in the country, causing shoppers to sprint for the exits and hide inside stores.

At least two people – from China and Myanmar – were killed, while three Thais, a Chinese and a Laotian were injured to varying degrees.

The suspect, who police revealed has a history of mental illness and had not been taking his medication, surrendered and was detained inside the mall.

According to police, he used a blank pistol modified to fire live ammunition.

Siam Paragon, located in the capital’s commercial district, opened its doors as usual on Thursday, but under tight security.

“Siam Paragon has strict policies and security measures in place. We hold the safety of all our customers, employees, and tenants as our highest priority,” the mall’s social media accounts said Thursday, reiterating its condolences and support for the families and victims of the shooting. EFE

nc/tw