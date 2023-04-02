Barcelona edge closer to LaLiga title with 4-0 win over Elche

Sports Desk, Apr 1 (EFE).- Barcelona took another step Saturday toward clinching the LaLiga title, routing last-place Elche 4-0 to improve to 71 points, 15 more than holders Real Madrid, who have a game in hand.

FC Barcelona striker Robert Lewandowski (No. 9) scores against Elche during a LaLiga match in Elche, Spain, on 1 April 2023. EFE/Manuel Lorenzo.

Elche remain 13 points from safety with 11 games left in the season.

Missing five starters to injury and suspension, the Blaugrana got a solid performance from Robert Lewandowski, who had a brace to increase his league-leading goal total to 17 and assisted on a third goal.

The Poland international opened the scoring in the 20th minute, beating Elche goalkeeper Edgar Badia after Ronaldo Araujo helped Jordi Alba’s free kick into the striker’s path.

Lewandowski fired over the cross-bar in the 43rd minute and Elche defender Omar Mascarell denied Jules Kounde with a great stop on the goal-line two minutes later to keep the deficit to one goal at the break.

Barcelona striker Ferran Torres (2nd R) celebrates with his teammates after scoring against Elche CF during a LaLiga match in Elche, Spain, on 1 April 2023. EFE/Biel Alino

Badia handled a dangerous strike from Marcos Alonso in the 51st minute, but couldn’t stop Ansu Fati five minutes later.

Conceding a second goal left Elche visibly deflated and Lewandowski made it 3-0 in the 66th minute. The Pole then assisted on Ferran Torres’ goal four minutes later.

Elche’s Josan hit the cross-bar in the 85th minute and forced a save from Marc-Andre ter Stegen in stoppage time. EFE Pvb/dr