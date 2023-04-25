Real Madrid fall 4-2 to Girona

Sports Desk, Apr 25 (EFE).- Girona upset Real Madrid 4-2 Tuesday thanks to a great performance by Valentin “Taty” Castellanos, who scored all four goals for the Catalan club.

The result leaves defending LaLiga champions Real Madrid in second place, 11 points behind Barcelona and 5 better than Atletico Madrid, while ninth-place Girona are now 11 points above the drop zone with seven games left in the season.

Though the visiting Blancos were without goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois, striker Karim Benzema, and other starters due to illness and injury, coach Carlo Ancelotti fielded a strong 11.

And only a timely block by defender Juanpe Ramirez prevented Rodrygo from putting Real Madrid ahead inside the first minute of the contest.

With more than 70 percent possession during the first quarter-hour, the away side kept up the pressure and Girona keeper Paulo Gazzaniga was tested by Nacho Fernandez and Fede Valverde.

But the home side drew first blood, as Castellanos opened the scoring in the 12th minute with a header from close range.

The Argentine made it 2-0 in the 24th minute, getting past Eder Militao before beating Andriy Lunin with a low blast. Three minutes later, Viktor Tsygankov fired over the cross-bar on a chance to extend the lead.

Vinicius Jr. clawed back a goal for Real Madrid in the 34th minute, assisted by Marco Asensio.

Castellanos restored the two-goal margin in the first minute of the second half as he celebrated his first European hat trick. The striker, who came to Girona on loan from New York City FC, stretched the advantage to three goals in the 62nd minute.

Lucas Vazquez scored a second goal for the Blancos in the 85th, six minutes after coming in as a sub, but Girona held on for the win.

