Spurs come from behind to draw with Manchester United

Sports Desk, Apr 27 (EFE).- Tottenham Hotspur trailed Manchester United 2-0 at the break Thursday, but scored twice in the second half to secure a 2-2 draw and remain within striking distance of fourth place in the Premier League.

Fresh off a victory on penalties over Brighton & Hove Albion in the FA Cup semifinal, United grabbed the lead in the 7th minute of the contest at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London.

Victor Lindelof got the ball to Marcus Rashford behind the defense and the striker passed to Jadon Sancho, who slotted past backup goalkeeper Fraser Forster.

Ivan Perisic bailed out Forster in the 20th minute, stopping another shot from Sancho on the line with the keeper already beaten.

Forster pushed aside a Casemiro strike five minutes later before David De Gea denied Perisic at the other end. The Spurs keeper went on to make a pair of good stops against Rashford before United’s top scorer made it 2-0 on the edge of half time.

The hosts, in their first outing under interim coach Ryan Mason, were much better to start the second half and clawed back a goal in the 56th minute thanks to Pedro Porro, who got the better of De Gea with a blast into the top corner.

Bruno Fernandes had a chance to restore the two-goal margin for United two minutes later, but his effort bounced off the woodwork.

Son Heung-min and Eric Dier missed the target on successive chances for Spurs, yet the South Korean would redeem himself in the 79th minute, bringing the hosts level with an assist from Harry Kane.

Casemiro’s bid for a winner in the 93rd minute went over the cross-bar and the teams shared the points.

United remain fourth with 60 points, 2 behind Newcastle United, who pounded second-from-bottom Everton 4-1 Thursday on Merseyside.

While Spurs are level on points with Aston Villa at 54, the London club sit fifth in the table by virtue of better goal difference.

EFE /dr