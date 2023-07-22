Messi scores winning goal in dream Inter Miami debut

Miami, US, July 21 (EFE).- Lionel Messi made a dream debut at Inter Miami on Friday by netting the winning goal in his team’s 2-1 win against Cruz Azul in the Leagues Cup opener.

Inter Miami CF player Argentine Lionel Messi celebrates his goal during the Soccer Leagues Cup match between Cruz Azul and Inter Miami CF at DRV PNK Stadium in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, US, 21 July 2023. EFE-EPA/CRISTOBAL HERRERA-ULASHKEVICH

The Argentinian icon scored the decisive goal from a sensational free kick in the 94th minute.

Inter Miami CF player Argentine Lionel Messi (2-R) scores a goal during the Soccer Leagues Cup match between Cruz Azul and Inter Miami CF at DRV PNK Stadium in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, US, 21 July 2023. EFE-EPA/CRISTOBAL HERRERA-ULASHKEVICH

Messi came on as a substitute for Benjamin Cremaschi in the 54th minute amid huge anticipation at the DRV PNK stadium.

Inter Miami CF player Argentine Lionel Messi (2-L) in action against Cruz Azul Midfielder Kevin Castano (L) and his team mate Cruz Azul Forward Rodolfo Rotondi (R) during the Soccer Leagues Cup match between Cruz Azul and Inter Miami CF at DRV PNK Stadium in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, US, 21 July 2023. EFE-EPA/CRISTOBAL HERRERA-ULASHKEVICH

Earlier, Robert Taylor gave Inter Miami a lead with a goal in the 44th minute but Uriel Antuna equalized for Cruz Azul 21 minutes later.

Just when it looked as if the match was going to end in a draw, Messi gave the first glimpse of his magic to Miami.

Messi dedicated the win to his Inter Miami teammate, Ian Fray, who went off the field in the 29th minute after sustaining what looked to be a serious injury. EFE

