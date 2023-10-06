Rayo Vallecano footballer Falcao’s house burgled in Madrid

Madrid, Oct 6 (EFE).- Spanish police said on Friday that they were investigating an incident of burglary on the house of Rayo Vallecano’s Colombian footballer Radamel Falcao in Madrid’s La Florida neighborhood.

The incident happened around 7.30 pm on Saturday when two hooded men entered the house of the striker and stole his watches and bags, among other belongings, Spanish police said.

A security guard called the police, but the thieves left the house before cops arrived.

Upon receiving a complaint from Falcao, the national police of Spain launched an investigation into the incident.

On the day of the incident, Falcao played a decisive role in Rayo Vallecano’s 2-2 draw at home against Real Mallorca, scoring from a penalty in the 112th minute, the last minute of extra time added by the referee.

Falcao’s name was added to this list of several high-profile football players who suffered similar incidents of burglary in the past months in various parts of Spain.

On Sep.27, defender Sergio Ramos suffered a burglary at his home in Seville while he was playing with his four children at home.

Real Madrid players Rodrygo Goes and Dani Carvajal also suffered burglaries at their homes on May 8 and Sep.1 last, respectively. EFE

llo-am