UK, Ireland to host Euro 2028; Turkey, Italy to host Euro 2032

Madrid, Oct 10 (EFE).- The United Kingdom and Ireland will host the Euro 2028 soccer championship, Uefa said Tuesday.

The Executive Committee of European football’s governing body also confirmed Italy and Turkey as hosts of the tournament in 2032.

The announcements were confirmed after Turkey withdrew its solo bid for 2028 to focus on the bid with Italy.

The UEFA Euro trophy is pictured after the UK and Ireland were elected to host the Euro 2028 fooball tournament during the UEFA EURO 2028 and 2032 hosts announcement ceremony at UEFA Headquarters, in Nyon, Switzerland, 10 October 2023. EFE/EPA/JEAN-CHRISTOPHE BOTT

Uefa confirmed that the host cities in the United Kingdom and Ireland will be Belfast, Birmingham, Cardiff, Dublin, Glasgow, Liverpool, London (Wembley and Tottenham Hotspur Stadium), Manchester and Newcastle.

England has previously hosted Euro ’96, the 1966 World Cup, as well as 11 matches during Euro 2020.

It will be the first time that the Republic of Ireland, Northern Ireland and Wales host a major soccer tournament.

Mehmet Buyukeksi, President of the Turkish Football Federation (TFF), poses after Italy and Turkey were elected to host the Euro 2032 fooball tournament during the UEFA EURO 2028 and 2032 hosts announcement ceremony at UEFA Headquarters, in Nyon, Switzerland, 10 October 2023. EFE/EPA/JEAN-CHRISTOPHE BOTT

The joint bid by Italy and Turkey for 2023 features 20 potential stadiums, with five from each country due to be announced in October 2026.

It will be the first time Turkey has hosted an international football tournament, while Italy hosted the European Championships in 1968 and 1980. The Stadio Olimpico in Rome was also used as a venue at the “pan-European” Euro 2020, which was held in 2021 because of the pandemic.

The next European Championship, to be held in Germany from June 14 to July 14, 2024, features the cities of Berlin, Hamburg, Leipzig, Dortmund, Düsseldorf, Frankfurt, Gelsenskirchen, Cologne, Frankfurt, Munich and Stuttgart. EFE

The UEFA Euro trophy is pictured after Italy and Turkey were elected to host the Euro 2032 fooball tournament during the UEFA EURO 2028 and 2032 hosts announcement ceremony at UEFA Headquarters, in Nyon, Switzerland, 10 October 2023. EFE/EPA/JEAN-CHRISTOPHE BOTT

omm/ks