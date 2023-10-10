UK, Ireland to host Euro 2028; Turkey, Italy to host Euro 2032

Madrid, Oct 10 (EFE).- The United Kingdom and Ireland will host the Euro 2028 soccer championship, Uefa said Tuesday.
The Executive Committee of European football’s governing body also confirmed Italy and Turkey as hosts of the tournament in 2032.
The announcements were confirmed after Turkey withdrew its solo bid for 2028 to focus on the bid with Italy.
Uefa confirmed that the host cities in the United Kingdom and Ireland will be Belfast, Birmingham, Cardiff, Dublin, Glasgow, Liverpool, London (Wembley and Tottenham Hotspur Stadium), Manchester and Newcastle.
England has previously hosted Euro ’96, the 1966 World Cup, as well as 11 matches during Euro 2020.
It will be the first time that the Republic of Ireland, Northern Ireland and Wales host a major soccer tournament.
The joint bid by Italy and Turkey for 2023 features 20 potential stadiums, with five from each country due to be announced in October 2026.
It will be the first time Turkey has hosted an international football tournament, while Italy hosted the European Championships in 1968 and 1980. The Stadio Olimpico in Rome was also used as a venue at the “pan-European” Euro 2020, which was held in 2021 because of the pandemic.
The next European Championship, to be held in Germany from June 14 to July 14, 2024, features the cities of Berlin, Hamburg, Leipzig, Dortmund, Düsseldorf, Frankfurt, Gelsenskirchen, Cologne, Frankfurt, Munich and Stuttgart. EFE
omm/ks