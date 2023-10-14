Cristiano Ronaldo: “I’ve scored a lot of goals and I feel physically well”

Lisbon, Oct 13 (EFE) – Cristiano Ronaldo, who helped Portugal qualify for Euro 2024 with a double in a 3-2 victory over Slovakia on Friday, assured that he feels well and is “enjoying the moment”, both with the national team and with Saudi Al Nassr.

“I am enjoying the moment, which is good, I feel good, my body is responding to what I have given it in recent years. I am happy both with the national team and with the club. I have scored a lot of goals and I feel good physically,” Cristiano told the press after the Portugal game.

Portugal’s Cristiano Ronaldo scores the 2-0 goal from the penalty spot during the UEFA EURO 2024 group J qualifying soccer match between Portugal and Slovakia, in Porto, Portugal, 13 October 2023. (Eslovaquia) EFE/EPA/JOSE COELHO

Cristiano Ronaldo, 38, played a key role in Friday’s victory over Slovakia, which secured Portugal’s place at the next European Championship, and assured that the team he captains had “a very good qualifying phase” with seven wins in seven games.

“Personally, I am very happy with what I have done. Now we have to continue, we have a few more games and we have to perfect the machine. The team has been very good,” he commented.

Portugal’s Cristiano Ronaldo (R) in action against Slovakia’s Martin Dubravka during the UEFA EURO 2024 group J qualifying soccer match between Portugal and Slovakia, in Porto, Portugal, 13 October 2023. EFE/EPA/JOSE COELHO

“Portugal qualified because they played well, they have a good team and an excellent coach (Spaniard Roberto Martinez). It is not by chance that we qualified,” he added.

He now wants “no injuries or other problems” so that he can “be back in the final and play” with the Portuguese team.

Cristiano stressed that he is now thinking “in the short term” and one of the goals he has set himself is to reach 900 goals, after a conversation this week with Porto president Jorge Nuno Pinto da Costa, who challenged him to reach 1,000.

“It’s going to be quite difficult, but it’s about seeing how I am mentally, my motivation. Yes, physically, my legs are treating me as well as I am treating them… We’ll see, there are small steps. To get to 1,000, we have to get to 900 first. I think I can do it,” he explained.

The former Real Madrid striker, who scored 857 goals in his professional career, was “confident of reaching 900, but 1,000 goals are a lot of stones to break”. EFE

mc/mcd