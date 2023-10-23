Verstappen secures ‘incredible’ 50th F1 win

Sports Desk, Oct 23 (EFE).- Dutchman Max Verstappen of the Red Bull team, secured the 50th win of his career after winning the United States Grand Prix at Austin on Sunday, an “incredible” achievement that made him “very proud.”

Dutch driver Max Verstappen of Red Bull Racing in action during the 2023 Formula 1 Grand Prix of the United States at the Circuit of the Americas in Austin, US, 22 October 2023. EFE-EPA/ADAM DAVIS

“I think the whole race I was struggling a lot with the brakes,” said Verstappen, who started sixth.

British driver Lewis Hamilton of Mercedes-AMG Petronas during a pit stop during the 2023 Formula 1 Grand Prix of the United States at the Circuit of the Americas in Austin, US, 22 October 2023. EFE-EPA/SHAWN THEW/POOL

The Dutchman also equaled his record of 15 wins in a single season, with four races remaining until the end of the season.

“You could see it was very close in the end, and there were also the backmarkers,” added the Dutch star, who has a total tally of 466 points for the season, 228 more than his Red Bull teammate, Sergio Pérez of Mexico.

“It’s of course incredible to win my 50th Grand Prix here as well,” Verstappen said. “Very proud of course and we will just keep on trying to push for more.”

McLaren’s Lando Norris was declared second after fellow Brit Lewis Hamilton of Mercedes and Monaco’s Charles Leclerc of Ferrari were disqualified.

Formula 1 authorities launched an investigation against Hamilton and Leclerc for alleged breach of rules governing the floors of their cars.

Ferrari’s Carlos Sainz, of Spain, was promoted to third place after Hamilton’s disqualification, while Red Bull’s Pérez now stands in fourth place.

Leclerc had finished sixth before his result was declared null and void.

The next race is scheduled to be held at Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez in Mexico City on Oct. 29. EFE

