Barça investigating alleged racist abuse of Vinicius during Clasico

Barcelona, Spain, Oct 29 (EFE).- FC Barcelona is investigating allegations that Real Madrid’s Vinicius Jr was racially abused by fans during the teams’ match on Saturday.

In a statement, the club said it will “investigate any racist insult that may have occurred this afternoon during the match against Real Madrid.”

“FC Barcelona will always defend the values of football and sport such as respect for the opponent,” the club said.

Real Madrid’s Brazilian striker Vinicius Jr reacts during their Spanish LaLiga soccer match between FC Barcelona and Real Madrid at Estadio Olímpico Lluís Companys stadium in Barcelona, Catalonia, Spain, 28 October 2023. EFE/ Quique Garcia

Vinicius was also allegedly targeted with racist abuse by fans during his previous LaLiga match, at the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan stadium against Sevilla last week.

Sevilla quickly identified the alleged perpetrator and banned him from the stadium.

In Barcelona, the incidents under investigation occurred when Vinicius was substituted at the end of the match at the Lluís Companys Olympic Stadium.

LaLiga confirmed in a statement that it was working with the relevant authorities, including police and FC Barcelona, to identify the alleged perpetrators. EFE

