Brazil wins gold in women’s handball to qualify for Paris 2024 Olympics

Vina del Mar, Chile, Oct 29 (EFE).- Brazil women’s handball team won the gold medal in the XIX Pan American Games in Chile by defeating Argentina 18-30 on Sunday to qualify for the 2024 Olympics in Paris.

The Brazilians only needed 20 to open a big gap on the scoreboard, thanks, above all, to the great play on the perimeter by Francielle Rocha and Ana Paula Rodrigues, who moved the ball judiciously to the ends and the center.

Goalkeeper Gabriela Moreschi also made several great saves in the first half to keep the score 7-15 in Brazil’s favor in the first half.

Argentina’s attempt at a comeback in the second half suffered a setback after 10 minutes, with the red card of Elke Karsten, one of the most inspirational players of the night.

The finals of the tournament began three hours late due to a series of leaks in the roof of the pavilion, through which thin but persistent rain fell.

With no other alternative than kitchen blotting paper in the hands of dozens of volunteers, even the director of the Santiago 2023 meet, Harold Mayne-Nicholls, had to go down to the field to help.

The possibility of postponing the competition was even considered after the suspension of the bronze medal match between Paraguay and Chile.

In the end, it was decided to delay both matches by three hours.

In the bronze medal match, Paraguay defeated Chile 23-20.

The United States was leading the medal tally in the Games with 68 gold medals until late Sunday.

Mexico and Brazil were neck-to-neck in second and third position respectively with 35 and 34 gold medals, respectively. EFE

jm/am/sc