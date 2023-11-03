European Water Polo championship pulls out of Israel

Sports Desk, Nov 3 (EFE).- The Israeli city of Netanya will no longer host the European Water Polo Championships that were to be held in January next year, the European governing body for Aquatic disciplines announced.

“As a consequence of the recent terrorist attacks on Israel, and following extensive meetings between European Aquatics and the Israeli Water Polo Association, both institutions have agreed that it will be impossible to host the European Water Polo Championships in Netanya, Israel, as planned in January 2024,” European Aquatics said in statement on Thursday.

The European federation added that “different options are currently being investigated regarding the proper qualification procedure for the next World Aquatics Water Polo Championships in Doha,” which will be communicated “as soon as possible.”

The European Water Polo Championship was scheduled to be held at the Wingate Institute facilities in Netanya, 30 kilometers (18.64 miles) north of Tel Aviv, between Jan. 3 and 16.

The competition, which is held in men’s and women’s formats, grants a direct place – in each category – for the Paris Olympics, as well as places for the Doha World Cup, which will be held in the Qatari capital between Feb. 2 and 18.

European Aquatics strongly condemned those responsible for the “terrorist atrocities against Israeli citizens” and expressed its “support and sympathy at this difficult time.” EFE

