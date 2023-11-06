Swiatek beats Sabalenka to set up title decider against Pegula in WTA Finals

Cancun, Mexico, Nov 6 (EFE).- Poland’s Iga Swiatek, ranked second in the world, advanced to the WTA Finals by defeating number one Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus 6-3, 6-2 in Cancun, Mexico, on Sunday.

Swiatek will face American Jessica Pegula on Monday, where a win will give her back to the number one ranking that she lost to Sabalenka in September.

The Pole imposed her authority in the first set by securing 100 percent points on her serve with a great physical display.

After rain forced the match to remain suspended for nearly 23 hours, Swiatek made a break in the fourth game, and from there on, her impeccable serve left Sabalenka with little to do.

Swiatek saved a break point in the second game of the second set, and in the third game, she wasted three break points before finally converting her fourth to go ahead 3-1.

Swiatek broke Sabalenka in the seventh game for the third time in the match before serving out the win.

Th current number two thanked the enthusiastic crowd for its support in a match that, she said, was the hardest of the week.

“The score, 6-3, 6-3, doesn’t reflect how difficult it was. Aryna is a great player who hits the ball hard; the final against Jessica will be difficult and I will focus on not losing concentration,” Swiatek said.

Jessica Pegula, fifth in the rankings, beat her compatriot and third-ranked Coco Gauff 6-2, 6-1 on Saturday and became the first finalist.

Pegula only needed 61 minutes to reach the final, in which she will now face Swiatek, whom she has defeated on three occasions but lost on five. EFE

