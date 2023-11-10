Atlético Madrid renews coach Simeone’s contract for three more years

Madrid, Nov 9 (EFE).- Spanish football giant Atlético de Madrid has renewed its contract with the coach Diego Simeone for three more seasons, keeping the Argentine in charge of the club until June 30, 2027.

Simeone “signed his new contract in the offices of the Cívitas Metropolitano, thus signing the continuity of the project that began with his arrival on the Red & White bench in December 2011,” the club announced on its website on Thursday.

Simeone has already become the longest-serving coach for Atlético, with 642 matches in 12 years, surpassing the 612 matches of Luis Aragonés, who was in charge of the club during several periods between 1974 and 2003.

Under his coaching, Atlético have won 380 matches and lost just 18 percent of their matches.

Simeone is also the club’s most successful coach, winning eight titles, including two league titles, one Copa del Rey, two Europa Leagues, two European Super Cups, and one Spanish Super Cup.

He is the only coach to have been able to break the Barcelona and Real Madrid duopoly in Spanish competition in recent years, en route to his two La Liga titles in the 2013–14 and 2020–21 seasons.

In addition to that, he guided the team to two Champions League finals in 2014 and 2016, taking the side to second place in the UEFA club ranking.

Since his first full season on the Atlético bench, the Madrid club has always qualified for the group stage of the Champions League, a milestone that in the last 11 seasons has been equaled only by Manchester City, Bayern Munich, FC Barcelona, Real Madrid, and PSG.

In a conversation with Atlético Madrid Chief Executive Officer Miguel Ángel Gil published by the club’s official channels, Simeone said he would love to win more success with the club.

Simeone said that he remained as committed as he was on his first day at the club.

“The players know that we want to win and we have a group of boys who are convinced that we can do it. And we have to help them from our side,” he said.

“This renewal is very important to me because we are still behind a project that started many years ago. Thank you for trusting me and us,” he added.

Atlético are currently fourth in the La Liga table with 25 points from 11 matches and a game in hand.

They are topping their respective group in the UEFA Champions League with eight points from four matches. EFE

