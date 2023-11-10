France legend Zidane says Messi is ‘pure magic’

Chicago, US, Nov 10 (EFE).- French football legend Zinedine Zidane said Argentine superstar Lionel Messi was “pure magic” and there were very few players like him.

Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane watches FC Barcelona’s Leo Messi during the La Liga match played at the Nou Camp between the two teams on 24 October, 2020. EFE-EPA FILE/Andreu Dalmau

“It’s just one word: ‘Magic’. Because, in the end, what I mean is that Leo and I are not together every day. So today is an important day for me because I can tell him how much I admire him,” Zidane said in a chat with the Inter Miami player organized by Adidas and released on Thursday.

“All the people who like football and these people are different. And I think it’s magic, pure magic. Magic in the sense. Before receiving the ball, he already knew what needed to be done,” he added.

“And especially for me, as someone who understands football. Watching you on the field, I almost knew what you were going to do, you know? It was like a connection,” Zidane said during his conversation with Messi.

“There are only a few of them. There are a few, but not like him. A few, very few, well, just one,” he added, most likely referring to the Portuguese Cristiano Ronaldo.

During the conversation, Zidane and Messi shared anecdotes about their careers.

The Frenchman also highlighted his admiration for Uruguayan Enzo Francescoli and explained why he ended up wearing Real Madrid’s number 5.

“Florentino (Pérez, president of Real Madrid), the president, didn’t like the players wearing the numbers 25, 30, 35. He was from the old school,” Zidane said.

“Sanchis had number 5 for Madrid; Sanchis played in defense for Madrid; he left, and when I got there, the president told me ‘wouldn’t you like to have a number from 1 to 10?’ And I said yes, yes, and picked the number 5,” he said.

The Frenchman also acknowledged that the toughest defenders he has played with were Itaty’s Paolo Maldini and France’s Lilian Thuram. EFE

