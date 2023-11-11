Inter Miami celebrates Messi’s 8th Ballon d’Or trophy

Fort Lauderdale, US, Nov 10 (EFE).- Inter Miami paid tribute to Lionel Messi in Fort Lauderdale with a ceremony to celebrate his eighth Ballon d’Or before a friendly match against New York City on Friday.

Lionel Messi presenting his Eighth Ballon d’Or trophy to Inter Miami Academy players during the friendly match between New York City FC and Inter Miami at the DRV PNK stadium in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, US, 10 November 2023. EFE-EPA/CRISTOBAL HERRERA-ULASHKEVICH

“I have no doubt that next year is going to be much better. We need your support, we need to have you close, we have to do it together,” the captain said.

Minutes before the start of the match, the lights at DRV PNK Stadium were turned off and Messi walked on a gold carpet to the middle of the field carrying his award.

He then lifted the trophy over his head as fireworks went off in the sky and the crowd cheered.

“For me it’s very beautiful to share this Ballon d’Or with you, I’ve been here for a short time but it seems like a long time ago. I want to thank all the people of Miami for the treatment, both of me and my family. We have received a lot of love, they made us feel at home. It’s a city with a lot of Latinos,” Messi told the crowd.

The Argentinian also praised what the team had achieved this season.

“We’ve only been together for a short time, but we’ve already achieved something significant, which was the first title for this club (the Leagues Cup). It’s something very important for what’s coming next year, to play an important tournament (the Concacaf Champions Cup),” he said.

The stadium’s facade was decked in black and gold with a giant image of Messi on one side and his eight Ballon d’Or awards on the other, each with the year in which they were won. EFE

ngd/pd