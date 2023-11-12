Lewandowski double saves Barcelona at home vs Alaves

Barcelona, Spain, Nov 12 (EFE).- Robert Lewandowksi scored twice as Barcelona came from behind to win 2-1 at home against Deportivo Alaves on Sunday.

Alaves opened the scoring after just 18 seconds through 19-year-old Samu Omorodion, who tapped in at the near post to complete a rapid counter-attack.

The striker on loan from Atletico Madrid almost doubled the visitors’ lead when he raced clear, beat Jules Kounde and fired a left-footed strike against the bar.

Alaves’ striker Samu Omorodion celebrates after scoring the 0-1 goal during the Spanish LaLiga soccer match between FC Barcelona and Deportivo Alaves, in Barcelona, Spain, 12 November 2023. EFE/ Alejandro Garcia

Barcelona predictably dominated possession, but as so often this season they struggled to break down a defensively well-drilled opponent.

Robert Lewandowski did manage to get his team on level terms, however, when he headed an impressive effort from Kounde’s cross just after half-time.

The Polish striker then put his side in front from the penalty spot in the 75th minute after Ferran Torres had been clumsily felled by Abdelkabir Abqar.

The win keeps Barcelona in third with 30 points, in touch with Real Madrid (32 points) and Girona (34) at the top of the table, while Alaves are 12th. EFE

