Salah double leads Liverpool to comfortable 3-0 win vs Brentford

Sports Desk, Nov 12 (EFE).- Mohamed Salah scored twice and Diogo Jota struck a magnificent third as Liverpool beat Brentford 3-0 at Anfield on Sunday to maintain their 100% winning record at home this season.

While Liverpool probably deserved the win on the overall balance of play, the lopsided score was harsh on Brentford, who had several good chances on the counter attack but failed to beat Allison in goal.

Diogo Jota (2-R) of Liverpool celebrates with teammates after scoring the 3-0 goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Liverpool FC and Brentford FC, in Liverpool, Britain, 12 November 2023.

Salah opened the scoring in the 39th minute when he placed a precise left-footed finish past Mark Flekken in the Brentford goal.

The Egyptian superstar added a second with a simple header, although the celebrations were muted as Liverpool were unsure if Kostas

Tsimikas had kept the ball in when he stretched to deliver a cross from the byline.

Liverpool arguably saved their best for last, with Jota hitting a sweet strike from the edge of the box for the third goal.

The win puts the Red level on points with Arsenal and Manchester City at the top of the table, with the champions City taking on Chelsea later on Sunday, while Brentford stay in 10th place. EFE

