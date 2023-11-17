Alcaraz beats Medvedev and meets Djokovic in the semi-finals

Rome, Nov 17 (EFE).- The Spaniard Carlos Alcaraz won Friday in straight sets against the Russian Daniil Medvedev in the ATP Finals in Turin, with a double score of 6-4, which helped him reach the semifinals as first in the group, where he will meet the current “Master” and number one, the Serbian Novak Djokovic.

Alcaraz arrived at the Pala Alpitour with the peace of mind that comes from knowing he is in control of his own destiny.

Victory would have given him direct access to the semi-finals in his first appearance at the prestigious tournament, but even a defeat could have qualified him.

However, in a moment of great form, the native of El Palmar denied Medvedev an outright victory.

The Russian was a qualified and difficult opponent, especially with his powerful serve, which could have made the Spaniard’s passage to the semi-finals very difficult, especially on a fast court.

Alcaraz’s two victories this season (in Indian Wells and Wimbledon) comforted him in the face of his hesitant start on the Italian blue court, where Medvedev had swept until he met the Murcian prodigy.

It was an even duel, not particularly lively, understandable as one of the competitors was classified.

No one failed, but no one felt comfortable at the start. They alternated dominance in sections, but it was Alcaraz who deservedly raised his fist the most times and shouted to celebrate the first challenge.

He started the match with Medvedev’s double fault and ended it the same way. With that first mistake, it seemed that the Russian he would not have a good day and would make it easy for Alcaraz.

A mirage, as he then put the Murcian on the ropes in the third game, when he enjoyed two break points to which ‘Carlitos’ had to respond using powerful forehands from the floor and a few trademark left-handed shots to hold serve and level at 2-2.

That was the first moment when ‘Charly’ looked good. In the next game, when he felt superior, he broke the Russian’s serve after a perfect blank game to make it 4-3, but not without suffering the break with his serve (5-3) and closing the set with authority.

He pumped his fist and looked at the bench. “Come on,” he said. He was halfway there.

The problem is that Medvedev should never be considered dead, and even less so when he showed signs of playing at a very high level during the match, with some unstoppable shots for the sensation of the circuit.

They both held on. The Muscovite reigned from the baseline with numerous direct shots on the first serve that found no response, but Alcaraz managed to counter with his own.

Ironically, it was a double fault by Medvedev, like the one at the beginning of the match, that ended it.

The Russian lost his serve to the solidity of Alcaraz, who did not miss the opportunity and sealed the break with his serve, leaving the match for the judges.

He shouted and celebrated again with a raised fist. Charly” is already in the semifinals as the top seed in his group, so he will face the Serb Novak Djokovic in a spectacular duel for a place in the final.

Medvedev, who has already qualified, will meet the Italian Jannik Sinner. EFE

