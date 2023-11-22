Croatia claim last automatic spot for Euro 2024, Greece hold France

Sports Desk, Nov 22 (EFE).- Croatia have claimed the final automatic place for Euro 2024 with a 1-0 win over Armenia, while Wales have been relegated to the play-off round after being held 1-1 by Turkey in Cardiff.

Greece’s player Fotis Ioannidis (L) in action against France’s player Ferland Mendy (R) during the UEFA EURO 2024 Group B qualification soccer match between Greece and France in Athens, Greece, 21 November 2023. EFE-EPA/GEORGIA PANAGOPOULOU

Greece ended France’s perfect record with a 2-2 draw as the group phase of qualifiers for the competition in Germany ended on Tuesday.

Neco Williams of Wales (R) in action against Ferdi Kadioglu of Turkey (L) during the UEFA EURO 2024 Group D qualification match between Wales and Turkey in Cardiff, Britain, 21 November 2023. EFE-EPA/ADAM VAUGHAN

The Croats became the 21st team to qualify for the tournament after Spain, Scotland, France, the Netherlands, England, Italy, Turkey, Albania, the Czech Republic, Belgium, Austria, Hungary, Serbia, Denmark, Slovenia, Romania, Switzerland, Portugal, Slovakia, and hosts Germany.

Yusuf Yazici of Turkey scores the 1-1 goal during the UEFA EURO 2024 Group D qualification match between Wales and Turkey in Cardiff, Britain, 21 November 2023. EFE-EPA/ADAM VAUGHAN

The three remaining places will come from a playoff in which Bosnia-Herzegovina, Estonia, Finland, Georgia, Greece, Iceland, Israel, Kazakhstan, Luxembourg, Poland, Ukraine, and Wales will participate.

Twenty teams qualified for the finals in Germany through the group stage, while another three would join the hosts through the play-offs.

Croatia confirmed their place at the sixth successive Euro as Ante Budimir scored the winner in Zagreb two minutes before the break.

Luka Modric marshaled the home side from midfield to create several chances in the second half that were parried off by Armenia goalkeeper Ognjen Chancharevich.

Wales had to win against Turkey to give them a chance for a direct qualification.

Neco Williams cut inside to score his third international goal, giving Wales a lead seven minutes into the game.

Ben Davies’s foul on Kenan Yıldız resulted in a penalty for Turkey in 70 minutes, which Yusuf Yazıcı converted to ensure his side finished top in their respective group.

Greece prevented France from claiming a perfect record in an entertaining draw in Athens.

Randal Kolo Muani struck from a tight angle to put France in the lead, but Greece stunned the visitors with two goals in the space of six minutes after the break through Anastasios Bakasetas and Fotis Ioannidis.

Youssouf Fofana equalized for Les Bleus 16 minutes from time before Kylian Mbappe was denied in the added time.

Calvin Stengs capped off the Netherlands’ campaign with a hat-trick in a 6-0 victory against Gibraltar.

The draw for the tournament is set for Thursday at the UEFA headquarters in Nyon, Switzerland.

Germany, Portugal, France, Spain, Belgium, and England will be in Pot 1 of the draw. EFE

am