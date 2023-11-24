Argentina’s Di María to retire from international football after Copa 2024

Buenos Aires, Nov 24 (EFE).- Argentine forward Angel di Maria has formally announced that he will retire from international football after the Copa America in 2024 in the United States, ending speculations over his future.

“The Copa America will be the last time I wear the Argentine shirt. With all the pain in my soul and feeling a lump in my throat, I say goodbye to the most beautiful thing that happened to me in my career, wearing it, sweating it, and feeling it with all the pride,” the Rosario-born footballer announced on social networks.

Di Maria, 35, announced his desire in October in an interview before he finally made it official that Tuesday’s match against Brazil at Maracana Stadium was his last match for the Albiceleste in a World Cup qualifier.

The South American World Cup qualifiers will resume in September next year after the 2024 Copa America.

“Well, the last qualifying match has arrived for me,” Maria said in a post on the social network Instagram.

“I cannot express in words how much the applause of the people in this last time fills my soul. I enjoy every second of that affection and that of my teammates, they, my friends, without them, this story would not have the same meaning. The love of each one of them made me who I am today,” he said.

The Benfica winger thanked the fans, his family, friends, and teammates for all these years and hoped that the team would continue to make history.

His message had immediate responses from his teammates in the national team, with Atletico de Madrid defender Nahuel Molina, AS Roma midfielder Leandro Paredes, and Paulo Dybala among those sending messages of love and gratitude.

“You are an enormous fide,” Dybala posted, referring to the former Real Madrid, Manchester United, PSG, and Juventus player.

Di María has so far played 135 matches for Argentina, scoring 29 goals and making 33 assists.

Since his debut in the 2010 World Cup qualifiers in South Africa, Di Maria has won three major titles with Argentina – the 2021 Copa America, the 2022 Finalissima, and the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

He was also part of the Olympic gold-winning team at the 2008 Beijing Games. EFE

